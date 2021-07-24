Deportes
Segunda fecha Liga Profesional: transmisiones del fin de semana en LA DORREGO
Hoy, sábado 24 de julio
13.30 Colón – Lanús
15.45 San Lorenzo – Central Córdoba (por LA DORREGO)
18.00 Racing – Gimnasia (por LA DORREGO)
20.15 Banfield – Boca
Mañana, domingo 25
13.30 Patronato – Sarmiento
13.30 Defensa y Justicia – Godoy Cruz
15.45 Rosario Central – Vélez (por LA DORREGO)
18.00 River – Unión (por LA DORREGO)
20.15 Estudiantes – Independiente (por LA DORREGO).
Lunes 26 de julio
18.00 Talleres – Arsenal
20.15 Argentinos – Newell’s (24-07-21).
