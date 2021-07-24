Deportes

Segunda fecha Liga Profesional: transmisiones del fin de semana en LA DORREGO

La Dorrego
Menos de un minuto

Hoy, sábado 24 de julio

13.30 Colón – Lanús
15.45 San Lorenzo – Central Córdoba (por LA DORREGO)
18.00 Racing – Gimnasia (por LA DORREGO)
20.15 Banfield – Boca

Mañana, domingo 25

13.30 Patronato – Sarmiento
13.30 Defensa y Justicia – Godoy Cruz
15.45 Rosario Central – Vélez (por LA DORREGO)
18.00 River – Unión (por LA DORREGO)
20.15 Estudiantes – Independiente (por LA DORREGO).

Lunes 26 de julio

18.00 Talleres – Arsenal
20.15 Argentinos – Newell’s (24-07-21).

Facebook Comentarios

Etiquetas
Mostrar más

La Dorrego

Publicaciones relacionadas

Photo of ¿Vuelve el fútbol local?

¿Vuelve el fútbol local?

Photo of El Satorra Competición sigue cosechando logros

El Satorra Competición sigue cosechando logros

Photo of (Entrevista en LA DORREGO) El dorreguense Leandro Polinezi vivió la consagración argentina en el Maracaná

(Entrevista en LA DORREGO) El dorreguense Leandro Polinezi vivió la consagración argentina en el Maracaná

Photo of (Entrevista en LA DORREGO) Volvieron las actividades al “poli”

(Entrevista en LA DORREGO) Volvieron las actividades al “poli”

Botón volver arriba
Cerrar
Cerrar